Rep. Nadine Nakamura makes history as the first woman speaker of the state House

Rep. Nadine Nakamura is the new speaker of the state House of Representatives, making her the first woman in Hawaiʻi history to hold the position.

“There are a lot of female legislators who have really set the foundation for my becoming the speaker,” Nakamura said, pointing to U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, former U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink and previous Senate presidents Donna Mercado Kim and Colleen Hanabusa.

It’s a juxtaposition to national politics where President-elect Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris — another election where a woman has been unable to secure the presidency.

“I feel very sad about what happened at the national level,” Nakamura said. “But I hope that I can do my best to lead the House and to bring the different factions and different ideas together so that we can really make a difference in our state.”

The announcement came less than a day after the final results of the 2024 general election were released.

Nakamura assuming the speaker position did not come as a surprise. Moments after former Speaker Scott Saiki lost his seat in the August primary to Kim Coco Iwamoto, House members were talking about Nakamura as the next speaker.

Nakamura, a Democrat, has been majority leader of the House for the last two years, and a member since 2016. She just won reelection to represent District 15, which covers most of the north side of Kauaʻi.

The two top lawmakers in the Legislature now represent Kauaʻi. Senate President Ron Kouchi’s district covers all of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau.

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives The state House of Representatives chamber at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

At the start of the next legislative session in January, the House will vote again to appoint Nakamura to the position. In comparison, her recent appointment to the speakership was through a petition signed by a majority of House lawmakers.

That petition is considered an internal working document and cannot be viewed by the public.

Common Cause Hawaii Program Director Camron Hurt emphasized the need for more transparency in the process.

“ I think there's some amazing things about the new speaker, Rep. Nakamura is a real policy hawk for community values. So there are good things just with her as an individual,” he said.

“But the process by which they go about doing it is really akin to a high school popularity contest. What can you give me? What will you ensure that I have access to? What committees will you make sure I have access to?”

Nakamura is taking the time to hear from members about potential changes to the House rules that progressive organizations have been pushing for in an effort to make the chamber more transparent.

In the meantime, she and the rest of the leadership team are preparing for the upcoming legislative session where she expects Maui wildfire litigation, rising insurance costs and housing will be top priorities.