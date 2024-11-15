Concern for albatross as military proposes increased training on Kaʻula off Niʻihau

This fall, the tiny island of Ka’ula off the coast of Niʻihau was in the headlines when the Navy sought public input over its plan to increase training.

The Navy said it received some 1,800 pieces of testimony during the public comment period. It expects to finalize an environmental assessment early next year. In a statement, the Navy said that if the analysis concludes there will be significant effects, then it will prepare a more detailed environmental impact statement.

For some perspective, Ka’ula is about the size of Ala Moana Beach Park and Magic Island combined. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is on the record that the use of Ka’ula is incompatible with its resources and is advocating that the practice end, and that the island be designated a wildlife sanctuary or given refuge status.

Hob Osterlund founded the Kauaʻi Albatross Network and has served on the Conservation Council for Hawaiʻi. She knows a thing or two about birds. HPR talked to Osterlund about her concerns over the Navy's proposal to increase training exercises, which many people didn't realize happened there in the first place.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 15, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.