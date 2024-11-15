© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Concern for albatross as military proposes increased training on Kaʻula off Niʻihau

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:33 PM HST
Wikimedia Commons
Kaʻula is a small islet located about 20 miles southwest of Niʻihau.

This fall, the tiny island of Ka’ula off the coast of Niʻihau was in the headlines when the Navy sought public input over its plan to increase training.

The Navy said it received some 1,800 pieces of testimony during the public comment period. It expects to finalize an environmental assessment early next year. In a statement, the Navy said that if the analysis concludes there will be significant effects, then it will prepare a more detailed environmental impact statement.

For some perspective, Ka’ula is about the size of Ala Moana Beach Park and Magic Island combined. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is on the record that the use of Ka’ula is incompatible with its resources and is advocating that the practice end, and that the island be designated a wildlife sanctuary or given refuge status.

Hob Osterlund founded the Kauaʻi Albatross Network and has served on the Conservation Council for Hawaiʻi. She knows a thing or two about birds. HPR talked to Osterlund about her concerns over the Navy's proposal to increase training exercises, which many people didn't realize happened there in the first place.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 15, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Kauai CountyHawaiʻi birdsEnvironmentMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
