Author with Kauaʻi 'rice roots' shares new recipe book

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:58 PM HST
Cheryl Tsutsumi released volume two of "The Hawaiʻi Book of Rice" this month.
Watermark Publishing
Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi released volume two of "The Hawaiʻi Book of Rice" this month.

Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi has roots on Kauaʻi — “rice roots” if you will. She recently wrote volume two of "The Hawaiʻi Book of Rice." It’s everything you wanted to know about rice, including 101 recipes and more.

Tsutsumi's maternal great-grandfather used to grow the crop on Kauaʻi in Hulē'ia. The book was published through Watermark Publishing and is available at major booksellers. To purchase the book, click here.

Author Cheryl Tsutsumi, right, with The Conversationʻs host Catherine Cruz.
HPR
Author Cheryl Tsutsumi, right, with The Conversationʻs host Catherine Cruz.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 15, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
