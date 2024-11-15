Author with Kauaʻi 'rice roots' shares new recipe book

Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi has roots on Kauaʻi — “rice roots” if you will. She recently wrote volume two of "The Hawaiʻi Book of Rice." It’s everything you wanted to know about rice, including 101 recipes and more.

Tsutsumi's maternal great-grandfather used to grow the crop on Kauaʻi in Hulē'ia. The book was published through Watermark Publishing and is available at major booksellers. To purchase the book, click here.

HPR Author Cheryl Tsutsumi, right, with The Conversationʻs host Catherine Cruz.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 15, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.