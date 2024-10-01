© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tourism forecast; New website for disaster survivors

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published October 1, 2024 at 11:20 AM HST
wedding waikiki japan
Sam Eifling/AP
/
AP
FILE - This 2014 photo shows a wedding couple being photographed in Waikīkī. (AP Photo/Sam Eifling)
  • Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance boardmember Jerry Gibson and Guam Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio discuss the impact of the hotel workers' strike and the forecast for the tourism industry
  • Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Kehau Meyer explains the Stronger Hawaiʻi initiative, a new website designed to help disaster survivors across the state
  • Yale evolutionary biology professor Stephen Stearns talks about what called him to his profession and why he chose to live on Hawaiʻi Island, where he was born and raised
  • Comedian Colin Mochrie and hypnotist Asad Mecci discuss combining their two talents in the upcoming show "HYPROV"
The Conversation TourismEntertainmentEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
