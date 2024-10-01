Yale evolutionary biology professor shares his local background

In honor of World Teachers' Day this Saturday, The Conversation has been reflecting on some of its most influential teachers.

HPR producer Maddie Bender took the opportunity to reach out to her college professor, whom she credits most with shaping her interest in evolutionary biology.

Stephen Stearns is the Edward P. Bass Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Emeritus at Yale University. He pioneered the fields of life history evolution and evolutionary medicine. Stearns also happens to be born and raised on Hawaiʻi Island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.