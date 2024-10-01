© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New website aims to share statewide resources when disaster strikes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:45 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Community Foundation
A screenshot of the new Stronger Hawaiʻi website.

Hawaiʻi disaster victims now have one centralized website to go to for information and resources. Stronger Hawaiʻi was launched by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation earlier this month.

The website was designed to provide survivors with important updates from various government agencies and other responding organizations. HPR spoke with Senior Program Officer Kehau Meyer about creating "a tool for a more prepared Hawaiʻi."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
