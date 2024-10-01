New website aims to share statewide resources when disaster strikes

Hawaiʻi disaster victims now have one centralized website to go to for information and resources. Stronger Hawaiʻi was launched by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation earlier this month.

The website was designed to provide survivors with important updates from various government agencies and other responding organizations. HPR spoke with Senior Program Officer Kehau Meyer about creating "a tool for a more prepared Hawaiʻi."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.