Upcoming Hawaiʻi Theatre show combines improv comedy and hypnosis

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 1, 2024 at 3:06 PM HST
The show "Hyprov" was created in 2015.
© Key Lime Photography
Take one improv comedian, add a hypnotist, and you get something called "HYPROV." For one night at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Oct. 10, comedian Colin Mochrie of the show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will team up with master hypnotist Asad Mecci.

HPR talked with Mochrie and Mecci to learn more about how their unique show came to be.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
