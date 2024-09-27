© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hilton hotel worker strike; Disease in feral pigs

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:25 AM HST
Courtesy of University of Hawai‘i
  • Oʻahu visitors Miro Stuke and Christopher Cave discuss how the hotel worker strike is affecting their stays | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi microbiologist Michael Norris shares new research showing that feral pigs may be carrying a nasty disease | Full Story
  • Playwright Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker offers a behind-the-scenes look at the production of "Puana," a new play celebrating Hawaiian music from the 1930s | Tickets | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
