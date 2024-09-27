© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH study finds high prevalence of swine brucellosis in feral pigs

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published September 27, 2024 at 3:01 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

An estimated 60,000 feral pigs currently run loose throughout the state. A new study finds that many carry a nasty disease called swine brucellosis. It can jump over to livestock and humans, and there are several cases in Hawaiʻi each year.

Michael Norris runs the Pathogen Analysis and Translational Health Group at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He talked to HPR about his recent paper, which reveals troubling rates of brucellosis in Hawaiʻi's feral swine.

Norris said he will be looking further into brucellosis in marine mammals, as well as in axis deer, wild goats and wild cattle.

Michael Norris, left, with The Conversation's Maddie Bender.
HPR
Michael Norris, right, with The Conversation's Maddie Bender.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation AnimalsScienceUniversity of Hawai‘i
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
