UH study finds high prevalence of swine brucellosis in feral pigs

An estimated 60,000 feral pigs currently run loose throughout the state. A new study finds that many carry a nasty disease called swine brucellosis. It can jump over to livestock and humans, and there are several cases in Hawaiʻi each year.

Michael Norris runs the Pathogen Analysis and Translational Health Group at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He talked to HPR about his recent paper, which reveals troubling rates of brucellosis in Hawaiʻi's feral swine.

Norris said he will be looking further into brucellosis in marine mammals, as well as in axis deer, wild goats and wild cattle.

HPR Michael Norris, right, with The Conversation's Maddie Bender.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.