© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New UH production celebrates connection with ancestors through Hawaiian music

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:10 PM HST
Christine Lamborn

A new play celebrating 1930s Hawaiian music and its influence on contemporary Hawaiian music premieres at the University of Hawaiʻi's Kennedy Theatre on Friday, Sept. 27.

"Puana" was co-written by professor Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker with contributions from a creative team that included celebrated Kumu Hula Keawe Lopes and award-winning musician Zachary Alaka’i Lum.

HPR had the chance to attend a rehearsal earlier this week and sat down with Baker to talk about the production.

"This story is really about the unpacking and the understanding of how our ancestors' journeys might inform our journeys today, and how they sometimes communicate to us through song, and the accepting and the understanding that they do visit us," she said.

Baker said a majority of the dialogue is in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi because she wanted to create a world in which the language is alive and well.

"We don't just talk with our hands. We talk with our facial expressions, we talk with our body language. I do believe that audience members, no matter if they have a little exposure, no exposure, deep exposure, that they will be able to follow the story along," she said.

"Puana" premieres Sept. 27 at Kennedy Theatre and will run through Oct. 6. Click here to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation MusicTheaterNative HawaiianHistoryEntertainmentUniversity of Hawai‘i
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories