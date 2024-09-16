© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kapiʻolani nurses locked out; AI in journalism

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published September 16, 2024 at 11:28 AM HST
Kapiʻolani Medical Center nurses under the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association strike in front of the hospital in Honolulu amid contract negotiations with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health. (Sept. 13, 2024)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Kapiʻolani Medical Center nurses under the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association strike in front of the hospital in Honolulu amid contract negotiations with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health. (Sept. 13, 2024)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association leader Rosalee Agas-Yuu on what's next after the Kapiʻolani Medical Center locked out hundreds of nurses following a one-day strike
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo breaks down the findings in the Hawaiʻi attorney general's Phase 2 report on the Lahaina wildfire | Full Story
  • Tech journalist Matthew Gault on the growing role of artificial intelligence in journalism | 404 Media article about The Garden Island
  • University of Hawaiʻi journalism professor Gerald Kato on how AI could change local journalism
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesHealth CareTechnology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
