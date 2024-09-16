Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association leader on lockout of Kapiʻolani nurses

Legal or illegal lockout? A rare move to prevent union nurses from entering Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children following a one-day strike moved into its third day.

On Friday, approximately 600 members of the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association walked off the job in protest over stalled labor talks on a new contract.

When they tried to return Saturday, the nurses were not allowed to return to work.

On Monday morning, tour buses brought in traveling nurses to cover the open staff position under the watchful eye of security.

HNA leader Rosalee Agas-Yuu was back out on the line Monday morning. The union took Sunday to regroup. Members are planning to march on the downtown offices of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health on Tuesday. HPH said it is aware of the planned march.

The Conversation is scheduled to talk with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health on Tuesday.

