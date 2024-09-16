© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association leader on lockout of Kapiʻolani nurses

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:11 PM HST
Following the one-day strike, nurses were locked out of the hospital when trying to return to work. (Sept. 16, 2024)
Tour buses carrying traveling nurses arrive at Kapiʻolani Medical Center on Sept. 16, 2024.
Members of the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association stand outside Kapiʻolani Medical Center on Sept. 16, 2024.
Legal or illegal lockout? A rare move to prevent union nurses from entering Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children following a one-day strike moved into its third day.

On Friday, approximately 600 members of the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association walked off the job in protest over stalled labor talks on a new contract.
When they tried to return Saturday, the nurses were not allowed to return to work.

On Monday morning, tour buses brought in traveling nurses to cover the open staff position under the watchful eye of security.

HNA leader Rosalee Agas-Yuu was back out on the line Monday morning. The union took Sunday to regroup. Members are planning to march on the downtown offices of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health on Tuesday. HPH said it is aware of the planned march.

Kapiʻolani Medical Center nurses under the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association strike in front of the hospital in Honolulu amid contract negotiations with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health. (Sept. 13, 2024)
The Conversation is scheduled to talk with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health on Tuesday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
