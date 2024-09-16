© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Media Council Hawaiʻi weighs in on artificial intelligence in journalism

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 16, 2024 at 3:14 PM HST
Creative Commons

The Garden Island newspaper on Kauaʻi is using artificial intelligence-generated hosts in its new, online broadcast "TGI Today."

To further dive into the use of AI in journalism, HPR talked to Gerald Kato, a former real-life newscaster and retired University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa journalism professor. He is now part of the Media Council Hawaiʻi, which focuses on media accountability and freedom of the press.

Retired UH Mānoa journalism professor, Gerald Kato, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on June 5, 2024.
The Conversation
Former UH professor Gerald Kato on the future of local journalism
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

