The Conversation: Tracking dengue in Hawaiʻi; Hawaiian music legend Marlene Sai
- Matthew Kurano, head of the Vector Control Branch of the state Health Department, discusses how it's tracking dengue cases in our state and how residents can make their homes mosquito-free | Full Story
- Local boxer Jaybrio "The Hitman" Pe Benito shares his story and what goes through his mind during a fight after a recent win that increased his professional record to 5-0 | Full Story
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio revisits a recent concert commemorating Queen Liliʻuokalani with a performance of her music | Full Story
- Hawaiian music legend Marlene Sai and her sister, Yvonne Sai Ryan, talk about their passion for creating educational opportunities for Hawaiʻi's young people ahead of an upcoming Prince Kūhiō Hawaiian Civic Club event honoring their efforts | Full Story