Local professional boxer Jaybrio Pe Benito punching his way to the top

Local up-and-coming professional boxer Jaybrio Pe Benito is now 5-0 after winning his recent fight in California by a technical knockout. He grew up in ʻEwa Beach but spent much of his childhood at Kalakaua Boxing Gym in Kalihi. The undefeated 27-year-old boxer goes by the name "The Hitman."

Pe Benito now fights in the 130-pound super featherweight division — the same weight class as former boxers Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. In addition to being a boxer, he is a father of five. HPR talked with "The Hitman" about becoming a professional boxer.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.