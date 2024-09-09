© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local professional boxer Jaybrio Pe Benito punching his way to the top

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:31 PM HST
Jaybrio Pe Benito, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.
HPR
Local up-and-coming professional boxer Jaybrio Pe Benito is now 5-0 after winning his recent fight in California by a technical knockout. He grew up in ʻEwa Beach but spent much of his childhood at Kalakaua Boxing Gym in Kalihi. The undefeated 27-year-old boxer goes by the name "The Hitman."

Pe Benito now fights in the 130-pound super featherweight division — the same weight class as former boxers Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. In addition to being a boxer, he is a father of five. HPR talked with "The Hitman" about becoming a professional boxer.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
