2 sisters to be honored for strengthening ties in Native Hawaiian community

Rising tides lift all ships, and some believe when it comes to higher education, it helps us all. The Prince Kūhiō Hawaiian Civic Club will hold its annual fundraiser for student scholarships next month at the ʻAlohilani Waikiki Resort.

The civic club has awarded over $800,000 in scholarships over the years.

The event will also honor two sisters who have worked for decades to create educational opportunities for young people. Both have spearheaded the civic club and used their network in the community to advance the club's mission.

One of the sisters, Marlene "Goofy" Sai, is known for her gift of music. She had a long career in the travel industry and also worked at the state Legislature and Kamehameha Schools.

Her sister, Yvonne "PeeWee" Sai Ryan, served on the investment team at Kamehameha Schools and worked in the visitor industry.

HPR talked with the sisters about the civic club and its mission to help young people in their educational endeavors.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.