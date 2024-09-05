© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Maui fire data gaps; How to improve your math skills

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:48 AM HST
An aerial view shows the burn zone along Lahainaluna Road after the completion of residential primary debris removal on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
An aerial view shows the burn zone along Lahainaluna Road after the completion of residential primary debris removal on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

  • HPR explores the gaps in data about how many people have left Maui since the Aug. 8 fires | Full Story
  • Terrina Wong and Hao Nguyen of the Pacific Gateway Center on how gratitude and heritage shape their work welcoming immigrants to Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Academic coach Akemi Faria shares her formula for helping kids improve their math skills | Full Story
  • Joshlyn Sand Sand and Lana Brodziak of Foster Botanical Garden invite people to become garden storytellers through their newly restarted docent program | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesEducationEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
