Gaps in Maui wildfire data pose questions about the future

Good data is behind what can help make good policy, which was part of a conversation Wednesday on Maui. A U.S. congressional subcommittee met at the Lahaina Civic Center to examine the federal government's response to the wildfires.

On hand were officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. U.S. Reps. Jill Tokuda and Ed Case of Hawai'i called for Congress to replenish FEMA's disaster relief fund. They also questioned how organizations used data to inform their responses in the weeks and months following the disaster.

HPR took a closer look at some of that data — and the inconsistencies. We talked with Bob Fenton, the regional administrator for FEMA Region 9, Kūhiō Lewis of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and Carl Bonham, the executive director of the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, about the number of Maui residents who fled after the wildfires.

In part two of this story tomorrow, The Conversation will take a closer look at when the state will have better data and how lawmakers want to fix the system.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.