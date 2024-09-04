Hawaiʻi chief economist shares insights from decades of data collection

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is about to release its latest report. It's based in part on the information collected in the 2023 Data Book, a treasure trove of trends in the state. There are fascinating stories in those numbers.

Hawaiʻi Chief Economist Eugene Tian gave us the context of the 1,187-page book, which the state has been compiling every year for about 60 years.

Tian said the gap between birth and death rates is narrowing, and within five years there could be more deaths — as is the snapshot on the Big Island right now. Hawaiʻi's population is the seventh oldest in the country, and if we want to see the population grow, it will likely come in the way of people moving to the islands.

To access the 2023 Data Book, click here. To access past years, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.