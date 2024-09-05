© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Island educator shares blueprint for boosting math skills

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:47 PM HST
The new school year is underway, and many teachers and parents are looking for ways to help students improve — especially in mathematics.

Akemi Faria is an academic coach at Kaʻūmana Elementary School, near Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. She has developed a formula for building math skills. HPR talked to Faria about bridging learning gaps and boosting confidence.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation EducationChildrenHawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
