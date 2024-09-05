Hawaiʻi Island educator shares blueprint for boosting math skills

The new school year is underway, and many teachers and parents are looking for ways to help students improve — especially in mathematics.

Akemi Faria is an academic coach at Kaʻūmana Elementary School, near Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. She has developed a formula for building math skills. HPR talked to Faria about bridging learning gaps and boosting confidence.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.