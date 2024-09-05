Have time to share your love of trees? Foster Botanical Garden is looking for docents

One of the many closures caused by the pandemic was the docent program at Honolulu's beloved Foster Botanical Garden. Free garden tours are coming back, and the program is searching for new docents.

The garden is home to many exceptional trees that tell the history of Hawaiʻi. Joshlyn Sand is the director of the garden and Lana Brodziak is a docent — a storyteller. HPR sat down with them to talk about resuming tours in January 2025.

The garden will be holding docent training for those interested from Sept. 25 - Oct. 30. To sign up and learn more, click here.

HPR From right to left: The Conversation's Catherine Cruz, Foster Botanical Garden Director Joshlyn Sand and docent Lana Brodziak.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.