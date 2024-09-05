© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Have time to share your love of trees? Foster Botanical Garden is looking for docents

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:38 PM HST
Docent Craig Ball
Noel Chilton
/
Foster Botanical Garden
Foster Botanical Garden docent Craig Ball leads a tour.

One of the many closures caused by the pandemic was the docent program at Honolulu's beloved Foster Botanical Garden. Free garden tours are coming back, and the program is searching for new docents.

The garden is home to many exceptional trees that tell the history of Hawaiʻi. Joshlyn Sand is the director of the garden and Lana Brodziak is a docent — a storyteller. HPR sat down with them to talk about resuming tours in January 2025.

The garden will be holding docent training for those interested from Sept. 25 - Oct. 30. To sign up and learn more, click here.

From right to left, The Conversation's Catherine Cruz with Foster Botanical Garden
HPR
From right to left: The Conversation's Catherine Cruz, Foster Botanical Garden Director Joshlyn Sand and docent Lana Brodziak.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation EnvironmentCity and County of Honolulugarden
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
