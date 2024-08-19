The Conversation: Condo insurance; New class of chemicals detected in ʻAiea well
- State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito on what comes next after Gov. Green's emergency order on condo insurance rates | Full Story
- Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Deputy Manager Erwin Kawata on worrying water samples collected from the ʻAiea well; U.S. Navy Deputy Director of Public Affairs for Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill JoAnna Delfin on public concerns | Full Story
- Yale student Marissa Halagao and University of Hawaiʻi student Raymart Billotte on their work to get Filipino history taught in public schools through the Filipino Curriculum Project | Full Story
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on an Indigenous form of tattooing from the Philippines that has made its way to Hawai‘i | Full Story