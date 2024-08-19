© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Condo insurance; New class of chemicals detected in ʻAiea well

By Catherine Cruz,
Alyssa Salcedo
Published August 19, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace

  • State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito on what comes next after Gov. Green's emergency order on condo insurance rates | Full Story
  • Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Deputy Manager Erwin Kawata on worrying water samples collected from the ʻAiea well; U.S. Navy Deputy Director of Public Affairs for Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill JoAnna Delfin on public concerns | Full Story
  • Yale student Marissa Halagao and University of Hawaiʻi student Raymart Billotte on their work to get Filipino history taught in public schools through the Filipino Curriculum Project | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on an Indigenous form of tattooing from the Philippines that has made its way to Hawai‘i | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EconomyHonolulu Board of Water SupplyEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Alyssa Salcedo
Alyssa Francesca Salcedo is an intern for Hawaiʻi Public Radio through the Society of Professional Journalists’ summer internship program.
