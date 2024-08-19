© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
2 local high schools to offer new Filipino history and culture course

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Alyssa Salcedo
Published August 19, 2024 at 4:39 PM HST
From left to right: HPR intern Alyssa Saldeco, Marissa Halagao and Raymart Billote
Students at Farrington and Waipahu high schools have a new opportunity to learn about Filipino history and culture through the Filipino Curriculum Project. The initiative led by Filipino students across Hawaiʻi got the OK from the state Department of Education last summer to offer the course to public schools.

The student-driven organization aims to place the class in as many local high schools as possible. The social studies course focuses on six units including identity, culture and connections, Filipinos in Hawaiʻi and the U.S., and more.

The project is co-directed by Raymart Billote, who will help teach the course as a student-teacher at his alma mater, Waipahu. HPR intern Alyssa Salcedo talked with him and founder Marissa Halagao about the curriculum being rolled out this school year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation EducationPhilippines
Alyssa Salcedo
Alyssa Francesca Salcedo is an intern for Hawaiʻi Public Radio through the Society of Professional Journalists’ summer internship program.
