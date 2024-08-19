2 local high schools to offer new Filipino history and culture course

Students at Farrington and Waipahu high schools have a new opportunity to learn about Filipino history and culture through the Filipino Curriculum Project. The initiative led by Filipino students across Hawaiʻi got the OK from the state Department of Education last summer to offer the course to public schools.

The student-driven organization aims to place the class in as many local high schools as possible. The social studies course focuses on six units including identity, culture and connections, Filipinos in Hawaiʻi and the U.S., and more.

The project is co-directed by Raymart Billote, who will help teach the course as a student-teacher at his alma mater, Waipahu. HPR intern Alyssa Salcedo talked with him and founder Marissa Halagao about the curriculum being rolled out this school year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.