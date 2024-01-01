Alyssa Salcedo

Alyssa Francesca Salcedo is an intern for Hawaiʻi Public Radio through the Society of Professional Journalists’ summer internship program.

Alyssa is a journalism student from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She graduated from Waipahū High School in 2023. Previously, she had published pieces for The Cane Tassel, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education, and The Mānoa Mirror. Contact her at asalcedo@hawaiipublicradio.org.