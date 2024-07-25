The Conversation: Military leases; Community investments in Waiʻanae
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on Hawaiʻi County's new cultural trainings for police officers
- Native Hawaiian activist Healani Sonoda-Pale and Army Col. Steven McGunegle on community pushback on the renewal of military land leases on Oʻahu
- INPEACE co-founder and board member Kathy Au on community investments in Waiʻanae
- Capt. Giuseppe Lai about the latest world tour of the Italian Navy's historic sailing vessel Amerigo Vespucci | Information about ship tours at Pier 9 near Aloha Tower from July 25-28