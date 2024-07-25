© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Military leases; Community investments in Waiʻanae

By Catherine Cruz,
Alyssa SalcedoRussell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:53 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Scarlett Sappho
/
Flickr

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on Hawaiʻi County's new cultural trainings for police officers
  • Native Hawaiian activist Healani Sonoda-Pale and Army Col. Steven McGunegle on community pushback on the renewal of military land leases on Oʻahu
  • INPEACE co-founder and board member Kathy Au on community investments in Waiʻanae
  • Capt. Giuseppe Lai about the latest world tour of the Italian Navy's historic sailing vessel Amerigo Vespucci | Information about ship tours at Pier 9 near Aloha Tower from July 25-28
Tags
The Conversation MilitaryHistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Alyssa Salcedo
Alyssa Francesca Salcedo is an intern for Hawaiʻi Public Radio through the Society of Professional Journalists’ summer internship program.
See stories by Alyssa Salcedo
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes