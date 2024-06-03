© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill fuel tanks; Novel features volcano storyline

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published June 3, 2024 at 2:35 PM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Nov. 7, 2023. (DoD photo)
Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier/Joint Task Force Red Hill
/
Digital
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Nov. 7, 2023. (DoD photo)

  • U.S. Navy spokesperson JoAnna Delfin shares the latest on Red Hill venting operations. The degassing of 16 tanks started last Thursday afternoon and continues weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol talked with Molokaʻi resident Jayson Mizula and his wife, Bahar, about the failed flotilla attempt to get supplies into the hands of Palestinian families in need
  • Stanford University postdoctoral researcher Josh Crozier explains how a new study could shed light on Kīlauea's 2018 explosive eruptions
  • Novelist Michael Crichton's widow, Sherri Crichton, talks with us about his latest novel, "Eruption." It's set on the Big Island and was released Monday
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentwarKīlaueaLiterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
