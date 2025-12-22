The Conversation: Illegal fireworks; Immigration

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Mike Lambert, director of the state Department of Law Enforcement, discusses concerns about illegal fireworks ahead of New Years Eve celebrations

HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on Kamehameha Schools' search for a new trustee amid legal challenges about its admissions policy | Full Story

Attorneys Esther Yoo and Pilar Kam with the University of Hawaiʻi Refugee & Immigration Law Clinic share resources for immigrants at risk of deportation

Terry George takes over as head of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation