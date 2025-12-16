© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu Marathon; Whaling shipwrecks

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:31 AM HST
An aerial shot of participants at the Honolulu Marathon.
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Marathon Association president Jim Barahal says participation in the race was high despite stormy conditions
  • Perry Arrasmith and Cameron Deptula with the Hawaiʻi Institute for Public Affairs discuss whether the state's constitution needs an update
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honoré reports on efforts to expand commercial fishing in Papahānaumokuākea | Full Story
  • Maritime historian and archeologist Jason Raupp explores the secrets of sunken whaling ships in his new book "Wrecked on a Reef"
  • Waipahu High School students Nicholas Nishimura and Lakeisha Quitog win an award for their project that used social media to spur action on climate change
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
