The Conversation: Honolulu Marathon; Whaling shipwrecks
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Marathon Association president Jim Barahal says participation in the race was high despite stormy conditions
- Perry Arrasmith and Cameron Deptula with the Hawaiʻi Institute for Public Affairs discuss whether the state's constitution needs an update
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honoré reports on efforts to expand commercial fishing in Papahānaumokuākea | Full Story
- Maritime historian and archeologist Jason Raupp explores the secrets of sunken whaling ships in his new book "Wrecked on a Reef"
- Waipahu High School students Nicholas Nishimura and Lakeisha Quitog win an award for their project that used social media to spur action on climate change