The Conversation: Bird flu in Hawaiʻi; Rule of law
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- State wildlife biologist Afsheen Siddiqi says bird flu in Hawaiʻi is not a matter of "if" but "when" after reports of a presumptive case of H5N1 in a native bird on Kauaʻi
- Retired Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald joins a coalition of former justices speaking out about the importance of the rule of law
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands' legislative priorities | Full Story
- Researcher Justin Sexton shares new findings on how human movement through the Pacific affects dengue outbreaks
- Author Monique Mironesco looks at the roles of women in Hawaiʻi and Aotearoa in the food sovereignty movement in her new book "Seeds of Change"