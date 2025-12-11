The Conversation: Local youth org gets Bezos donation; Marine debris
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Carla Houser, executive director of RYSE Hawaiʻi, shares how the organization plans to use a $2.5 million donation from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund
- Dr. Hiroya Sugano travels to Pearl Harbor to participate in a ceremony with an improbable artifact that honors U.S. airmen and Japanese citizens who died during World War II
- Patrick Kirch, cultural anthropologist at the University of Hawaiʻi, receives one of the highest honors in his field
- Hawaiʻi artist Jodi Endicott turns marine debris into sculptures that highlight the impact of plastic on the environment