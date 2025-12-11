© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Local youth org gets Bezos donation; Marine debris

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:35 AM HST
After being cut free from the reef, large ghost nets like the one pictured here are recovered by specially trained marine debris technicians from PMDP. Teams use a combination of lines, specialty knots and teamwork to haul these large nets into their boats.
James Morioka
/
PMDP
After being cut free from the reef, large ghost nets like the one pictured here are recovered by specially trained marine debris technicians from PMDP. Teams use a combination of lines, specialty knots and teamwork to haul these large nets into their boats.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Carla Houser, executive director of RYSE Hawaiʻi, shares how the organization plans to use a $2.5 million donation from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund
  • Dr. Hiroya Sugano travels to Pearl Harbor to participate in a ceremony with an improbable artifact that honors U.S. airmen and Japanese citizens who died during World War II
  • Patrick Kirch, cultural anthropologist at the University of Hawaiʻi, receives one of the highest honors in his field
  • Hawaiʻi artist Jodi Endicott turns marine debris into sculptures that highlight the impact of plastic on the environment
Tags
The Conversation HousingEnvironmentHistoryMilitary
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes