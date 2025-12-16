A Hawaiʻi research organization reexamines the state constitution
The Hawaii Institute for Public Affairs marks its 25th year with a recent report about the decline in local news coverage. It sees this trend as a threat to democracy and civic engagement.
To encourage more civil discourse across the state, HIPA is focused now on the state constitution and a question that will come up before voters about the possibility of making amendments through a constitutional convention.
The Conversation spoke to the organization’s incoming board president Perry Arrasmith and vice president Cameron Deptula.
