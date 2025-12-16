A Hawaiʻi research organization reexamines the state constitution

The Hawaii Institute for Public Affairs marks its 25th year with a recent report about the decline in local news coverage. It sees this trend as a threat to democracy and civic engagement.

To encourage more civil discourse across the state, HIPA is focused now on the state constitution and a question that will come up before voters about the possibility of making amendments through a constitutional convention.

The Conversation spoke to the organization’s incoming board president Perry Arrasmith and vice president Cameron Deptula.

HPR From left to right: Perry Arrasmith, HPR's Catherine Cruz and Cameron Deptula.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.