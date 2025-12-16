© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
A Hawaiʻi research organization reexamines the state constitution

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:40 PM HST
The U.S. flag is captured next to the Hawaiʻi state flag.
The Hawaii Institute for Public Affairs marks its 25th year with a recent report about the decline in local news coverage. It sees this trend as a threat to democracy and civic engagement.

Catherine Cruz

To encourage more civil discourse across the state, HIPA is focused now on the state constitution and a question that will come up before voters about the possibility of making amendments through a constitutional convention.

The Conversation spoke to the organization’s incoming board president Perry Arrasmith and vice president Cameron Deptula.

From left to right: Perry Arrasmith, HPR's Catherine Cruz and Cameron Deptula.
This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
