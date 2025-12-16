New book tells the story of centuries-old whaling vessel shipwrecks

The stories that shipwrecks can tell… There are at least 10 whaling ships that sank hundreds of years ago within the boundary of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

For maritime archaeologist Jason Raupp , the area is like an underwater laboratory for learning about the history of whaling. Raupp is an assistant professor at East Carolina University and the author of the new book, “Wrecked on the Reef: Maritime Archaeology of American Whaleships in the Pacific Ocean.”

The book traces the rise of American whaling in the Pacific Ocean. Raupp spoke with The Conversation about the rise of American whaling in 1750.

"Wrecked on the Reef” is out this week.

