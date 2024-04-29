The Conversation: Red hill fuel contamination trial; Kiwikiu
- A federal trial seeking damages for some 7,500 families harmed by fuel-contaminated drinking water began Monday. Chris Waldron, a contractor with the "swarm" team established to investigate recent reports of water contamination, on false positives in water samples
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on Gov. Josh Green's efforts to revive a controversial wildfire bill
- Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project avian field research supervisor Laura Berthold and former avian research technician Zach Pezzilo on the sole survivor of an effort to establish a new colony of critically endangered kiwikiu in East Maui