Military shares the latest on investigations of low-level TPH detections

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:30 PM HST
Navy personnel and contractors use an endoscope to examine a water heater at a local residence on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu on Feb. 27, 2024.
Seaman Krystal Diaz/Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
/
DVIDS
Navy personnel and contractors use an endoscope to examine a water heater at a local residence on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu on Feb. 27, 2024.

The Conversation takes a closer look at the military's efforts to understand why drinking water tests are of concern when the Navy's water is being filtered. What's causing the reports of sheen and other contaminants?

Earlier this year, the Navy created a team to “swarm” around the mystery of why some families on Oʻahu were still reporting contaminated water. Sampling detected levels of TPH, total petroleum hydrocarbons, which were below federal standards requiring action.

The Navy did find high levels in one neighborhood, and in water from a sink at Hickam Elementary School in February. But no advisory was issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or the state departments of Health and Education until last week when resampling turned up clear.

Joint Task Force-Red Hill personnel set up protective curtains before cutting into pipelines at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on March 11, 2024.
Catherine Cruz

"Further analysis on what may have caused the isolated detection at the one sink is underway, but an initial review showed a strong pattern consistent with some type of lubricating oil (not JP-5 or any other fuel)," the Department of Health said in a March 28 statement.

The Conversation talked to Navy Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, who's in charge of environment and remediation, to better understand the Swarm Team's approach to the problem.

The team includes people from multiple agencies including Navy Region Hawaiʻi, the Defense Health Agency, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, and the EPA — plus consultants from AECOM and other firms.

"It was let's bring in the experts and swarm this issue and bring it to closure and attack it. And that's what we've been doing," Dunn said.

(Dec. 23, 2021) – Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality personnel through the tunnels of the Red Hill fuel storage facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
He said that the detection of petroleum hydrocarbons does not necessarily equate to fuel or JP-5, a specific type of jet fuel that was stored at Red Hill.

The Navy has committed to another year of drinking water monitoring.

The Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill released a new phone app for the public to track its progress in closing the drained fuel storage facility over the next few years.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
