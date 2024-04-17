The Conversation: HECO liability; Self-driving shuttle at HNL
- Capstone Energy Team Director Josh Price and analyst Alyssa Lu on Hawaiian Electric's potential liabilities from the Aug. 8 fire | Read the Attorney General's Phase One Report
- Beep Chief Revenue Officer Toby McGraw on a new self-driving shuttle service at Honolulu International Airport
- State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen on the state's new Tesla utility fleet
- Kapolei High School senior Jonah Fuentes on the hazards of drunk driving