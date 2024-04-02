© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Total solar eclipse; Novel about Maunakea

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published April 2, 2024 at 2:31 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi
University of Hawaiʻi astronomer Shadia Habbal
  • University of Hawaiʻi astronomer Shadia Habbal details her work and journey to prepare to study an upcoming solar eclipse
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the growing need for furniture and other household items as Maui fire survivors move into longer-term housing | Full Story
  • Big Island author Tom Peek talks about using his work experience on Maunakea in his new novel set on the mountain, "Mauna Kea: A Novel of Hawaiʻi"
  • UH Hilo biology professor Adam Pack reflects on sharing his humpback whale research on a recent episode of the PBS Kids show "Wild Kratts"
Tags
The Conversation Science2023 Maui firesMaunakeaentertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes