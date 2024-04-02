Local whale scientist connects with keiki on popular PBS Kids show 'Wild Kratts'

The PBS Kids show "Wild Kratts" educates elementary school keiki about biology, ecology, and the animal kingdom. It mixes fun animation with live-action segments that showcase animals in their natural habitats.

It also includes interviews with scientists like Adam Pack, a University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo biology and psychology professor. He made waves in a recent season premiere about humpback whales.

The PBS show's seventh season premiered Monday with the episode “Our Blue and Green World.” The Conversation spoke to Pack about his whale research highlighted in the show.

"It was an incredible experience to really be able to communicate the latest work that we're doing to children across the world. They gave us an incredible amount of freedom, which I just love. They were really in a learning mode, and they wanted to hear from us," Pack said.

Martin and Chris Kratt visited Maui in February 2023 to film the live-action parts of the episode.

Fun fact: The creators and stars of the series, the Kratt brothers, created PBS shows you might remember from your childhood: "Kratts’ Creatures" and "Zoboomafoo."

This story aired on The Conversation on April 2, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.