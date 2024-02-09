© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: FEMA; Maui families try to find stable housing

By Catherine Cruz,
Dave Lawrence
Published February 9, 2024 at 12:28 PM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton on federal efforts to assist displaced Maui families
  • Maui residents Jessica and Jim Davis talk about their decision to leave Maui after the fires in search of a stable housing situation for their children. They have since returned and secured a long-term rental in Haʻikū.
  • Leimoana Fa’alago says her extended family has struggled to stay together as they search for a new home on Maui
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on water preparedness during prolonged power outages
  • The Hawaii Association of the Blind President Art Cabanilla on new programs and technological advances that can empower Hawaiʻi's blind community
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
