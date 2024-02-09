Lahaina family who lost their home finds stability through CNHA program

One Maui family who received housing assistance through the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement just arrived back on the Valley Isle after relocating to Pearl City on Oʻahu to stay with relatives.

It was a hard decision, but Jessica and Jim Davis were fortunate their jobs allowed them to work remotely while providing a stable situation for their young children. They are grateful to be able to stay in the Hāʻiku area until their home in Lahaina is rebuilt.

The couple spoke to The Conversation about relocating to Oʻahu and back to Maui, speaking directly with the head of the CNHA, and returning to Lahaina in the future.

