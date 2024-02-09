Lahaina family who lost their home finds stability through CNHA program
1 of 4 — davis1.jpeg
Jim and Jessica Davis with their daughters.
Courtesy Jim and Jessica Davis
2 of 4 — davisHome gone.jpg
Jim Davis at what remains of their home in Lahaina.
Courtesy Jim and Jessica Davis
3 of 4 — davisLeavingMaui.jpg
The Davis family at Kahului Airport on Maui, headed for Honolulu to stay with relatives after the Aug. 8 fires.
Courtesy Jim and Jessica Davis
4 of 4 — davis2.jpg
Courtesy Jim and Jessica Davis
One Maui family who received housing assistance through the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement just arrived back on the Valley Isle after relocating to Pearl City on Oʻahu to stay with relatives.
It was a hard decision, but Jessica and Jim Davis were fortunate their jobs allowed them to work remotely while providing a stable situation for their young children. They are grateful to be able to stay in the Hāʻiku area until their home in Lahaina is rebuilt.
The couple spoke to The Conversation about relocating to Oʻahu and back to Maui, speaking directly with the head of the CNHA, and returning to Lahaina in the future.
This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.