Hawaii Association of the Blind convention focuses on technological advances

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Dave Lawrence
Published February 9, 2024 at 3:59 PM HST
Members of the Hawaii Association of the Blind sit at an outreach table
Courtesy Hawaii Association of the Blind

Know anyone visually impaired who could use help with technology? The Hawaii Association of the Blind's annual convention is coming up. The theme is "Navigating the Future and Exploring Possibilities."

HPR's Dave Lawrence talked with Art Cabanilla, president of the association, about new programs and technological advances that can empower Hawaiʻi's blind community.

The annual convention is on March 2 at the Ala Moana Hotel. Saturday is the registration deadline. Click here for more information.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
