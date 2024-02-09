Hawaii Association of the Blind convention focuses on technological advances

Know anyone visually impaired who could use help with technology? The Hawaii Association of the Blind's annual convention is coming up. The theme is "Navigating the Future and Exploring Possibilities."

HPR's Dave Lawrence talked with Art Cabanilla, president of the association, about new programs and technological advances that can empower Hawaiʻi's blind community.

The annual convention is on March 2 at the Ala Moana Hotel. Saturday is the registration deadline. Click here for more information.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.