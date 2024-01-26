State libraries celebrate the inventor of Braille and talk new technology

World Braille Day on Jan. 4 marks the birthday of Louis Braille, the French man behind the Braille code. Born in 1809, Braille lost his eyesight at age 5, but he went on to invent a system of raised dots that would open the world to people who are visually impaired.

The Conversation talked to State Librarian Stacey Aldrich about technological advances for blind people and all library patrons in this digital age.

The Library for the Blind and Print Disabled is adjacent to the Waikīkī branch library on Kapahulu Avenue.

