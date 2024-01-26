© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
State libraries celebrate the inventor of Braille and talk new technology

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 26, 2024 at 3:42 PM HST
In this file photo, a proofreader runs her fingers over braille at the National Braille Press in Boston.
World Braille Day on Jan. 4 marks the birthday of Louis Braille, the French man behind the Braille code. Born in 1809, Braille lost his eyesight at age 5, but he went on to invent a system of raised dots that would open the world to people who are visually impaired.

The Conversation talked to State Librarian Stacey Aldrich about technological advances for blind people and all library patrons in this digital age.

The Library for the Blind and Print Disabled is adjacent to the Waikīkī branch library on Kapahulu Avenue.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 26, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
