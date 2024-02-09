© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
FEMA shares 6-month update on housing for Maui fire survivors

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 9, 2024 at 3:45 PM HST
FILE - Gov. Josh Green, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton walk through Lahaina just days after the fires swept through the town.
FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton has been on the ground on Maui since the wildfires hit on Aug. 8. An estimated 400 federal staffers are in the islands assisting with the recovery.

Officials held a news conference Thursday on the six-month anniversary to talk about the progress to date and the difficulties with the federal assistance programs. Fenton shared a snapshot of the current situation and how best to help displaced Maui families.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
