FEMA shares 6-month update on housing for Maui fire survivors

FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton has been on the ground on Maui since the wildfires hit on Aug. 8. An estimated 400 federal staffers are in the islands assisting with the recovery.

Officials held a news conference Thursday on the six-month anniversary to talk about the progress to date and the difficulties with the federal assistance programs. Fenton shared a snapshot of the current situation and how best to help displaced Maui families.

