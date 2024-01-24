© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation; Traffic safety; World-class violinist to perform at UH

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangCraig DeSilva
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:35 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR contributing editor Neal Milner takes The Long View on traffic safety
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote breaks down Oʻahu's grid reliability
  • Honolulu storyteller and collage artist Jeff Gere opens new show, Dreams of Waking, at the Downtown Art Center
  • World-class violinist Midori on the power of music to connect communities and break down barriers of inequality | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
