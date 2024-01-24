© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Images of a dreamy state come together in an exhibit by Jeff Gere

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:19 PM HST
Storyteller and artist Jeff Gere stands in his gallery at the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu.
1 of 3  — Jeff Gere portrait photo.jpg
Storyteller and artist Jeff Gere stands in his gallery at the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu.
Downtown Art Center
2 of 3  — Jeff Gere Spring Cometh.jpg
Downtown Art Center
3 of 3  — Jeff Gere She Comes in Waves.jpg
Downtown Art Center

You may know Jeff Gere as a master storyteller and producer of the Talk Story Festival for more than 25 years. But today we explore another dimension of his creativity. Gere asks, "When you dream, are your eyes open?"

He explores themes of fantasy and the subconscious in a new exhibit called “Dreams of Waking” at the Downtown Art Center. The Conversation sat down with Gere to talk about sharing “mindscapes," a curious collection of images that make up his collage show.

"Dreams of Waking" is at the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu through Feb. 3. Gere will be there in person on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. for an artist talk. There will also be a First Friday Closing Reception on Feb. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation artDowntown Art Center
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories