Images of a dreamy state come together in an exhibit by Jeff Gere

You may know Jeff Gere as a master storyteller and producer of the Talk Story Festival for more than 25 years. But today we explore another dimension of his creativity. Gere asks, "When you dream, are your eyes open?"

He explores themes of fantasy and the subconscious in a new exhibit called “Dreams of Waking” at the Downtown Art Center. The Conversation sat down with Gere to talk about sharing “mindscapes," a curious collection of images that make up his collage show.

"Dreams of Waking" is at the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu through Feb. 3. Gere will be there in person on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. for an artist talk. There will also be a First Friday Closing Reception on Feb. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.