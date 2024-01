Violinist Midori on Evening Concert

Listen to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva’s conversation with violinist Midori about her return to Hawaiʻi. Her upcoming solo recitals with pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute will feature music of Bach, Schumann, Faure, and Ravel.

Hawaii Concert Society presents a concert Jan. 22 at the University of Hawaiʻi’s Performing Arts Center in Hilo.

Honolulu Chamber Music Series will present a concert on Jan. 24 at UH-Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium.

This classical music conversation aired on Jan. 18, 2024, on Evening Concert. Tune in to Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva and Olivia Waring every weekday starting from 6:00 to 7 p.m. on HPR-2.