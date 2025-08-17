© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HPR Staff Picks: Intern Laura Dux

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 17, 2025 at 11:46 PM HST

Home for the summer, Laura Dux has been brightening up the HPR basement and interning with Hawaii Public Radioʻs The Conversation. The hard working Mililani High School alum started her career as an actor but fell in love with radio.
As the summer comes to a close and before Dux returns to Los Angeles, Dux and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba finally get a chance to sit and talk story.

Laura Duxʻs playlist:

Care - Hana Vu

Truth Lies Low - Andrew Bird

Like I Say (I runaway) - Nilūfer Yanya

The Body Is a Blade - Japanese Breakfast

Seventeen - Sharon Van Etten
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaii Public Radiosummer
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories