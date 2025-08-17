HPR Staff Picks: Intern Laura Dux
Home for the summer, Laura Dux has been brightening up the HPR basement and interning with Hawaii Public Radioʻs The Conversation. The hard working Mililani High School alum started her career as an actor but fell in love with radio.
As the summer comes to a close and before Dux returns to Los Angeles, Dux and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba finally get a chance to sit and talk story.
Laura Duxʻs playlist:
Care - Hana Vu
Truth Lies Low - Andrew Bird
Like I Say (I runaway) - Nilūfer Yanya
The Body Is a Blade - Japanese Breakfast
Seventeen - Sharon Van Etten