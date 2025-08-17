HPR Staff Picks: Intern Laura Dux

Composer in Residence of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Michael-Thomas Foumai visits Classical Pacific with his Zimmerabilia to help celebrate the start of HSOʻs Summer Festival 2025. This week, the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra performs 3 different programs: Na ʻŌpio Young Stars, a side by side with the Pacific Music Institute, and the music of Hans Zimmer. A friendly game of Rock, Paper, Zimmer! turns into a mash-up of favorites of Foumai and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba.Sharene Tabaʻs top 4 Hans Zimmer:1. "Circle of Life" Lion King2. "Goodbye Brother" Prince of Egypt3. "Now We are Free" Gladiator4. "Oogway Ascends" Kung Fu PandaMichael-Thomasʻ top 4 Hans Zimmer:1. The Complete Score of Gladiator2. "Show me Your Firetruck" Backdraft3. "Maestro" The Holiday4. "The Dream Collapses" Inception

