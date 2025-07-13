© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Rock, Paper, Zimmer! with Michael-Thomas Foumai

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 13, 2025 at 5:25 PM HST

Composer in Residence of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Michael-Thomas Foumai visits Classical Pacific with his Zimmerabilia to help celebrate the start of HSOʻs Summer Festival 2025. This week, the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra performs 3 different programs: Na ʻŌpio Young Stars, a side by side with the Pacific Music Institute, and the music of Hans Zimmer. A friendly game of Rock, Paper, Zimmer! turns into a mash-up of favorites of Foumai and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba.

Sharene Tabaʻs top 4 Hans Zimmer:

1. "Circle of Life" Lion King

2. "Goodbye Brother" Prince of Egypt

3. "Now We are Free" Gladiator

4. "Oogway Ascends" Kung Fu Panda

Michael-Thomasʻ top 4 Hans Zimmer:

1. The Complete Score of Gladiator

2. "Show me Your Firetruck" Backdraft

3. "Maestro" The Holiday

4. "The Dream Collapses" Inception
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
