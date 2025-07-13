Rock, Paper, Zimmer! with Michael-Thomas Foumai

Composer in Residence of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Michael-Thomas Foumai visits Classical Pacific with his Zimmerabilia to help celebrate the start of HSOʻs Summer Festival 2025. This week, the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra performs 3 different programs: Na ʻŌpio Young Stars, a side by side with the Pacific Music Institute, and the music of Hans Zimmer. A friendly game of Rock, Paper, Zimmer! turns into a mash-up of favorites of Foumai and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba.

Sharene Tabaʻs top 4 Hans Zimmer:

1. "Circle of Life" Lion King

2. "Goodbye Brother" Prince of Egypt

3. "Now We are Free" Gladiator

4. "Oogway Ascends" Kung Fu Panda

Michael-Thomasʻ top 4 Hans Zimmer:

1. The Complete Score of Gladiator

2. "Show me Your Firetruck" Backdraft

3. "Maestro" The Holiday

4. "The Dream Collapses" Inception