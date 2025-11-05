Michael-Thomas Foumai discusses Brahms and Elgar on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra composer-in-residence Michael-Thomas Foumai joined Morning Café to preview this Friday’s concert at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. The evening features Elgar’s Enigma Variations, Brahms’ Violin Concerto with Jinjoo Cho, and the Hawaiʻi premiere of Gillian Karawe Whitehead’s Tūranganui, inspired by the first meeting between Captain Cook and Māori tribes.

Ticket holders are invited to join a special pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m., prior to the concert start. Learn more.