What's fueling the increase in traffic fatalities?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 24, 2024 at 2:49 PM HST
Infrastructure Growing Gridlock Hawaii honolulu traffic cars
Cathy Bussewitz/AP
/
AP
In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, drivers head into downtown Honolulu. (AP Photo/Cathy Bussewitz)

Hawaiʻi's roadways claimed another life this weekend. A 19-year-old motorcyclist on Maui died from his injuries after being hit from behind. On The Long View, Neal Milner talks about traffic safety locally and nationally.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
