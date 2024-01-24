What's fueling the increase in traffic fatalities?
Hawaiʻi's roadways claimed another life this weekend. A 19-year-old motorcyclist on Maui died from his injuries after being hit from behind. On The Long View, Neal Milner talks about traffic safety locally and nationally.
Further reading:
- "Why Are American Drivers So Deadly?" in The New York Times Magazine
- "Less driving but more deaths: Spike in traffic fatalities puzzles lawmakers" in Stateline
- 2023 Traffic Fatality Update by the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.