Motorcyclist killed in a crash on Maui has been identified

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 24, 2024 at 12:38 PM HST

A motorcyclist who was killed in a traffic collision on Maui has been identified.

The Maui Police Department said 19-year-old Koa Hutton of Haiku died late Sunday night after being struck from behind by a car.

Police say a sedan was traveling east on Haleakalā Highway when it collided with the rear of a Kawasaki motorcycle near Keahua Road around 11:09 p.m.

Hutton was ejected and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The car’s driver, a 24-year-old woman from Pukalani, collided with a guard rail after hitting the motorcycle. She was not injured.

This was Maui’s first traffic fatality of the year compared to none at the same time last year.
Local News Maui
HPR News Staff
HPR News Staff
