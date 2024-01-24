Motorcyclist killed in a crash on Maui has been identified

A motorcyclist who was killed in a traffic collision on Maui has been identified.

The Maui Police Department said 19-year-old Koa Hutton of Haiku died late Sunday night after being struck from behind by a car.

Police say a sedan was traveling east on Haleakalā Highway when it collided with the rear of a Kawasaki motorcycle near Keahua Road around 11:09 p.m.

Hutton was ejected and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The car’s driver, a 24-year-old woman from Pukalani, collided with a guard rail after hitting the motorcycle. She was not injured.

This was Maui’s first traffic fatality of the year compared to none at the same time last year.